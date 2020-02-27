LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.60-4.80 EPS.

LHCG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

