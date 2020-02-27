Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

LIND stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 258,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,397. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $684.61 million, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

