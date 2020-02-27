Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Brokerages expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce $10.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year sales of $39.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

LIVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

