Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $305,292.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $305,292.00 and $116,778.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00349283 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017189 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000851 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,671,717 coins and its circulating supply is 18,671,705 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

