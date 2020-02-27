Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Achieves $17.09 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Kucoin, Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $4.90 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,303,746 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex, DragonEX, Allbit, Upbit, Coinbe, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Binance, DEx.top and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

