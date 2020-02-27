Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 172,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,632. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

