MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 124,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

