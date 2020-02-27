MenaPay Trading Down 9.7% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $874,520.00 and approximately $169,585.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

