Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

