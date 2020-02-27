Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 81,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $266,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,723 shares of company stock worth $986,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

