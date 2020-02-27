Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175.10 ($2.30), 10,802 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.83. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.