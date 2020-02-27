Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 167,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,858. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

