Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

MTO stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.78). 127,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $497.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.94. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.90 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

