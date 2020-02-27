Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON MGAM traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting GBX 288.60 ($3.80). 431,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.23. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

