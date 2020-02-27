Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 115,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

