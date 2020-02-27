N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Posts Earnings Results

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.87) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

N4 Pharma stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. N4 Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.55 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

