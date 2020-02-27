National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 490,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.