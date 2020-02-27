National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.68 ($2.61) and last traded at A$3.68 ($2.61), 2,095,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.67 ($2.60).

The stock has a market cap of $246.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Veterinary Care Company Profile (ASX:NVL)

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

