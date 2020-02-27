nDEX Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last week, nDEX has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $4,582.00 and $86.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.02613672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00211576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00123546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

