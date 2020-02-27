Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Neo Performance Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

