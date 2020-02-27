Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 5,537,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04.

About Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA)

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, silver, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc deposits. It holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium project that comprises 18 adjoining claims covering an area of 1829 hectares located in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba; and holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Alaskan Projects.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.