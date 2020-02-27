Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Up 0.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.90, 292,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 98,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $32,652.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 947.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,887.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

