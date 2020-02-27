Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, 111,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 75,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 803,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 192,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

