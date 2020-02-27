One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 30th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OLP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

