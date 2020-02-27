Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

