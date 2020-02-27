Orchid 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00482006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.44 or 0.06149144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061972 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

