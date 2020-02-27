Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$12.97. 495,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.