P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million.

NASDAQ PTSI traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.62. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $71.56.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.