Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Papa John’s Int’l updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

PZZA stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,465. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -120.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

