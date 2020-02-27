Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 30th total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 236,311 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

PXLW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 434,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

