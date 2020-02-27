Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Shares Up 10%

Procyon Corp (OTCMKTS:PCYN)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 16,210 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

