Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stock Price Down 1%

Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $44.10, approximately 21,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 9,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Proshares Pet Care ETF by 583.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000.

