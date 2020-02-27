Quant (QNT) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $42.55 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00040531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00427226 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011434 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012446 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001734 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

