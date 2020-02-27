Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Trading Up 2.3%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.97 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), approximately 140,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.98 ($0.16).

Several analysts recently commented on QUIZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.09.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

