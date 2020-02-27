Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RLMD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 220,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,289. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $52.22.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

