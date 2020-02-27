Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, reports. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 2,167,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,943. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.22 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

