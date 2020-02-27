Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Down 22.5%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) were down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a capital investment company, which engages in the provision of seed investment and management support to businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.