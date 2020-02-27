Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Shares Down 2%

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.97 ($1.40) and last traded at A$1.98 ($1.40), approximately 214,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.02 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $663.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.89.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.