Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sabre updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10 – $1.30 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

