Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.03–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.13 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 84,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,264. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -249.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

