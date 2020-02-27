SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.51. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.