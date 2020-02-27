Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the period.

SELB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 640,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,655. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.