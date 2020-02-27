Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.