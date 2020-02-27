Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Drops By 31.4%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 30th total of 18,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NYSE:LUV traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 9,286,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
