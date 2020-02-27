Short Interest in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 54.1%

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the January 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of Zedge stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.