Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Up 12.6%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)’s stock price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, 63,765 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 129,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Slang Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

