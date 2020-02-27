Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading Down 6.3%

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86, 156 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

