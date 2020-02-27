SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.71 and last traded at $134.71, 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.