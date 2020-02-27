Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of SPR stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 137.50 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 106,691 shares. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.48. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

