StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00009870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.39 million and $412,194.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,637,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,598,837 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.